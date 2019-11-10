Gov. Evers grants pardons to eight people

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers issued pardons to eight people Friday, according to a news release.

According to the release, the pardons came after Evers considered recommendations from the Pardon Advisory Board during an Oct. 14 hearing.

"Pardons play a very important role in our criminal justice system and society by giving deserving folks a second chance," Evers said. "For so many of these individuals, their past record has held them back from achieving personal or career goals, and I look forward to seeing how they use this second chance to give back to their communities and our state."

The pardons were given to people who served sentences for various crimes including possession of marijuana, failing to report income while receiving public assistance and theft, among other things, according to the release.

Evers released the names of all those who were pardoned in a news release Sunday morning.

Dwight Allen, 36, was seeking a pardon for possession of marijuana and carrying a firearm when he was 22. He is hoping to join his wife in the insurance business after years of labor-intensive work.

Cheryl Blazekovic, 59, played a role in the stealing and selling of hot tubs from a business in 2004. She is seeking to get her notary license, which her employer sees as a necessity for her work.

Kathryn Morrow, 36, struggled with a drug addiction when she was 23 and broke into her parents' home. She is now pursuing a career in health care.

Mark Scharhag, 52, was caught selling marijuana when he was 33. He worked for the city of Milwaukee for 25 years before retiring in 2017.

Candace Roundtree, 59, didn't report income from a part-time job while she was receiving public assistance. She pursued a pardon to advance her career.

Camillia Shareef, 51, didn't report income when she was receiving public assistance in her early 20s. She's worked with the city of Milwaukee for 18 years and is now seeking opportunities to advance her career.

Doyle Sprewer, 45, was cought with marijuana with the intent to deliver 16 years ago. Now, he volunteers with the YMCA and Christ the King Baptist Church. He pursued a pardon to improve his chance of becoming a firefighter in Milwaukee.

Annette Wilburn, 65, didn't report income while on public assistance nearly 30 years ago. She is now hoping to get pardoned so she can maintain her license as a home child care provider.

The state constitution gives the governor power to pardon people. Pardons are an official act of forgiveness that restore some rights that are taken away when someone is convicted of a felony, according to the release.

