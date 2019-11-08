Gov. Evers goes back to calling Capitol evergreen 'holiday tree,' announces 2019 theme

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 2018 Capitol tree

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the state Capitol Christmas tree a holiday tree, reigniting an old fight over what to call the evergreen.

Wisconsin politicians began referring to the tree as a holiday tree in 1985. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker declared the tree a Christmas tree in 2011, drawing the ire of the Madison-based Freedom from Religion Foundation.

Evers called the tree a holiday tree Friday. He announced that the tree's theme will be "Celebrate Science" and asked schoolchildren to submit science-related ornaments for the tree.

Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff didn't immediately respond to an email asking why the governor has gone back to calling the tree a holiday tree.

