Gov. Evers goes back to calling Capitol evergreen 'holiday tree,' announces 2019 theme
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the state Capitol Christmas tree a holiday tree, reigniting an old fight over what to call the evergreen.
Wisconsin politicians began referring to the tree as a holiday tree in 1985. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker declared the tree a Christmas tree in 2011, drawing the ire of the Madison-based Freedom from Religion Foundation.
Evers called the tree a holiday tree Friday. He announced that the tree's theme will be "Celebrate Science" and asked schoolchildren to submit science-related ornaments for the tree.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff didn't immediately respond to an email asking why the governor has gone back to calling the tree a holiday tree.
