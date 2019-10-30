Gov. Evers declares energy emergency with executive order

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday declaring an energy emergency for Wisconsin.

According to a news release, late corn harvest and sudden cold temperatures have caused an increase in demand for propane across Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The executive order allows for a more efficient delivery of petroleum throughout the state, according to the release.

"Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites depend on propane to heat their homes and right now farmers are depending on it to dry their corn," Evers said in the release. "Ensuring that we get propane to these folks is critical for the health, safety, welfare, and economic well-being of Wisconsinites across our state."

