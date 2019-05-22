Gov. Evers appoints new Columbia County district attorney after abrupt resignation

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has filled the district attorney position that was left vacant in Columbia County.

Brenda Yaskal will replace former District Attorney Tristan Eagon, who abruptly resigned last month. In her letter of resignation, she called Columbia County a "toxic environment."

Yaskal lives in Portage and is currently an assistant corporation counsel for Sauk County. In her role, she handles mental health commitments and child in need of protective services petitions.

Yaskal has also served on Sauk County’s Juvenile Justice Committee, Child Death Review Team and the Drug Endangered Children Team. Before that, she worked as an assistant district attorney for Columbia County for 10 years

"Brenda Yaskal is a seasoned criminal prosecutor who will bring more than a decade of experience with her to this important position,” Evers said. "She has a smart approach to criminal justice and a strong relationship with local law enforcement."

Columbia County is investigating an alleged harassment complaint in the DA's office. In Eagon's resignation letter, she said she did not know who was involved in the alleged harassment.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office found alcohol use within the department in February.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.