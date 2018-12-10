Politics

Gov.-elect Evers names criminal justice council

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 12:20 PM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 12:20 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers has put together a council to advise him on criminal justice policy.

Evers announced the make-up of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Policy Advisory Council on Monday.

The council includes 30 people, including former state Supreme Court justices Louis Butler and Janine Geske; Rick Raemisch, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections and a former Wisconsin corrections secretary; attorney Dean Strang, who defended convicted murderer Steven Avery; and several circuit court judges.

Evers has said he wants to cut Wisconsin's prison population in half, end solitary confinement and give ex-convicts more help.

 

