GOP: Trump headed to Milwaukee fundraiser this week

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin this week, Republican Party officials said.

Charles Nichols is a spokesman for the state GOP. He said the state party learned from the Republican National Committee on Monday morning that Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Milwaukee on Friday. Nichols had no other details.

Mandi Merritt, a regional communications director for the RNC, confirmed the visit but she, too, had no immediate details.

