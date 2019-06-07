GOP roads deal limits security for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

MADISON, Wis - Wisconsin Republicans' road-funding plan contains language limiting security for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Barnes is the first African American to hold the post in state history. He had nine more hours of security protection during his first two months in office than his Republican predecessor had all of 2018.

It's not clear why Barnes is receiving so much more protection. The Wisconsin State Patrol protects state dignitaries. A patrol spokesman says the decision to provide more security for Barnes was made by the patrol and Gov. Tony Evers' office.

Republicans on the Legislature's finance committee introduced changes to the transportation portion of Evers' state budget on Thursday night. The revisions including prohibiting the Department of Transportation, which runs the state patrol, from spending more on security for the lieutenant governor in the 2019-21 biennium than in the 2017-2019 biennium.

