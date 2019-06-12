Politics

GOP promises new bill to fund state juvenile centers

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:52 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Republican lawmakers say they're still looking to build new state facilities to house juvenile offenders after Wisconsin's youth prison closes.

A 2018 state law requires the prison outside Irma to close by 2021. Offenders would move to new state and county facilities.

The bill authorized $25 million in borrowing for new state facilities. Gov. Tony Evers created an additional $90 million in bonding for the centers in his state budget.

Republicans on the Legislature's finance committee scrapped Evers' plan Tuesday and shifted the $25 million in existing borrowing authority to the counties.

Assembly Corrections Committee Chairman Michael Schraa and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Van Wanggaard said Wednesday that they want a better handle on state costs and the counties need more money.

Wanggaard said he expects a new funding bill for state facilities in September.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars