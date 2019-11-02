Evers calls rejection of secretary 'astonishing' Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says it's "astonishing" that Republicans want to fire his agriculture secretary.

Ever appointed Brad Pfaff to lead the agency in January, but the Senate has not voted to confirm him. Pfaff angered lawmakers when he criticized the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee for not releasing $200,000 to help with farmer mental health programs.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's spokesman Alec Zimmerman says there aren't enough votes in the Senate to confirm him. He says Fitzgerald asked Evers to withdraw the nomination.

Evers didn't say in a statement whether he would do that. Instead, he says removing Pfaff would "create even more uncertainty and instability" for farmers and rural communities.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on Pfaff on Tuesday.

