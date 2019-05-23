BREAKING NEWS

GOP lawmaker displays gun in front of Democrat's aide

Posted: May 23, 2019 12:34 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:53 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Republican lawmaker allegedly displayed his holstered gun in a Democratic legislator's state Capitol office earlier this year.

Democratic Rep. Sheila Stubbs' aide, Savion Castro, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Republican Rep. Shae Sortwell came into Stubbs' Capitol office in late February or early March to talk about legislation to help barbers get licensed.

Castrol says that Sortwell remarked that he thought Stubbs' sign banning guns in her office was silly and pulled back his coat to reveal his gun. Firearms are allowed in the Capitol but officials can ban them in their offices.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' spokeswoman says legislative leaders learned of the incident and ordered Assembly Chief Clerk Patrick Fuller to talk to Sortwell.

Sortwell declined to give his version of events to the newspaper.

 

