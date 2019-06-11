GOP extends stewardship program for 2 years

MADISON, Wis. - Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are going along with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to extend the Department of Natural Resources' stewardship program for another two years.

The stewardship program was established in 1989. It's scheduled to end in mid-2020.

The program allows the DNR to borrow money to acquire land, develop recreational facilities and provide grants to local governments and conservation groups to help them buy land.

The governor's state budget would extend the program using $23.9 million in unused borrowing authority and providing $42.6 million in new borrowing authority. He also would create a commission to develop recommendations for a long-term re-authorization.

Republicans have long criticized the program, saying it places too much land under government control and has racked up too much debt.

But GOP members of the finance committee voted Tuesday to keep the stewardship extension in the budget.

