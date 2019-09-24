GOP Army veteran Church challenging Tiffany for Congress

Courtesy of Rep. Sean Duffy U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy

MADISON, Wis. - A second Republican has announced he's running for a northern Wisconsin congressional seat to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy.

Army veteran Jason Church announced his candidacy Tuesday, a day after Duffy resigned his seat. Church joins fellow Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany as the only announced candidates in the race. Numerous others, including many Democrats, are mulling a run.

Both Tiffany and Church are casting themselves as allies of President Donald Trump.

The primary will be Dec. 30 with a general election on Jan. 27.

The 30-year-old Church lives in Hudson and deployed to Afghanistan in 2012. That same year, Church lost both of his legs following a bomb explosion. He retired from the Army in 2014, earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin, and worked about six years for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Jonson.

