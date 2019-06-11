Gas tax hike vs. raising registration fees: How much GOP, Evers' road funding plans could cost you

MADISON, Wis. - Transportation advocates and drivers acknowledge there are both advantages and disadvantages to the competing road funding plans proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled state budget committee.

Much of the transportation funding in Evers' plan comes from proposals to increase Wisconsin's gas tax by 8 cents a gallon and raise heavy truck registration fees.

The Joint Committee on Finance voted last week to strip Evers' provisions. Republican leaders are replacing them with plans to increase the vehicle registration fee to $85, increase title fees by $95, impose a new $75 fee on all hybrid vehicles and shift revenue from the petroleum inspection fee the state imposes on every gallon of gas to road projects.

"Certainly, there are pros and cons to either approach," said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for Wisconsin AAA.

He said his organization would like to see an increase in the amount of money going toward road construction, preferably a user-based fee in which drivers who use the roads are paying for them. He said either plan would likely be cheaper for drivers than the maintenance costs for their cars and trucks.

The question many taxpayers may be asking is: Which plan would cost drivers more money? But the answer isn't so simple.

Under the GOP plan, most drivers would be paying $10 extra a year in vehicle registration fees. This model is "flatter," Jarmusz said.

"Whether you drive 10,000 (miles) a year or 20,000 miles a year, it's the same cost. It's not taking into account the amount of road usage that you use," he said.

The gas tax increase plan would vary much more, based on how frequently a driver travels, gas prices and what kind of vehicle a driver has.

Gus Gessner, a driver from Fall River, said filling up his truck's large tank costs him between $75 and $80. He said Evers' plan would tack on about $6 more each time he went to the pump, so the GOP plan would cost him considerably less.

"We already pay plenty of gas tax in the state of Wisconsin. I don't think we need to raise that any. I think there's other money in the budget that we can (use to) make the roads better," Gessner said.

News 3 Now discovered an 8-cent gas tax increase would cost the average Wisconsin driver who travels 15,000 miles a year about $48.58 each year.

How did we come up with that number? With an average gas price in Wisconsin of $2.728, at the national average of 24.7 miles per gallon, the average driver traveling 15,000 miles per year will use 607 gallons of gas each year. That leads to an increase of $48.58 annually if the average gas price shifts from $2.73 to $2.81.

Democrats who favor the gas tax increase argue that out-of-state drivers will also be targeted under that plan, whereas raising fees only affects Wisconsin drivers.

The two proposals, however, aren't exactly an apples-to-oranges comparison, in part because Republican leaders are proposing tapping into a one-time budget surplus to pay for their transportation package. Democrats have warned that won't be sustainable in the long term.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also keeps information about how Wisconsin's transportation fees stack up against other states. The Badger State currently has lower registration fees than many other states, but ranks higher in the nation when it comes to its gas tax.

