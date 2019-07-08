Fuel makers launch ad criticizing Trump ethanol mandates in Wisconsin, 3 other swing states

Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - An association representing oil refineries is launching a television ad in four potential swing states criticizing President Donald Trump's moves to expand the use of ethanol in gasoline.

The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers began running the ad statewide Monday in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin. The ad says Trump promised a "win-win energy policy for all Americans" but unchecked ethanol mandates are "job killers."

The Trump administration has found itself caught between refineries and corn growers.

Trump's former environmental chief, Scott Pruitt, angered growers and ethanol processors by sparing refineries from a mandate that they mix ethanol into their fuel.

This past May the administration lifted a summertime ban on gas mixed with 15% alcohol, removing a barrier to wider sales of the mixture and expanding the ethanol market.

