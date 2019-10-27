Frustrated Democratic governors find ways to sidestep GOP

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic governors frustrated with Republican legislatures unwilling to give them meaningful wins are getting creative in finding ways around them.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers tried for months for the Legislature to take up gun control bills to no avail. So he recently called a special session to force them to convene on the issue.

That call is one of 54 executive orders he's issued that are outside of legislative control.

Democratic governors in Kansas, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are also using executive orders to try and advance their agenda.

But the tools are limited. Even though Evers called the special session, Republicans say they plan to convene and adjourn immediately without debating or voting on the bills he wants them to pass.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.