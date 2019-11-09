Freedom From Religion Foundation blasts proposed National Bible Week resolution

Win McNamee/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The Freedom From Religion Foundation criticized the Wisconsin Assembly for planning to hold a vote on a resolution "recognizing Thanksgiving week as National Bible Week in Wisconsin."

The resolution, which the Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on Tuesday, would recognize Thanksgiving week as National Bible Week in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the FFRF, the resolution would endorse Christianity over other religions and declare non-Christians as "second-class citizens."

"It's a fundamental American principle that the government may not take sides over religion," the foundation said in the release. "This wise decision by our Founders to keep religion out of government has preserved true religious liberty throughout most of our nation's history."

Introduced by 15 Republican lawmakers, the resolution says, "Bible reading has been a great encouragement and comfort for many people throughout our state's history and has contributed to the molding of the spiritual, moral and social fiber of our citizenry."

The FFRF, however, says the Bible promotes conduct that would be disapproved of by modern society.

"It condemns to death blasphemers, apostates, gays — even 'stubborn sons' and women who are not virgins on their wedding night. It says women are only worth two-thirds of men and reviles them as 'unclean.' It sanctions slavery, rape in wartime, and the severe corporal punishment of children," the foundation said in the release.

