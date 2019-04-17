Fox News to host town hall meeting in Milwaukee with Sen. Klobuchar

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) addresses voters and answers questions while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination at the Pizza Ranch restaurant March 16, 2019 in Independence, Iowa.

NEW YORK - Sen. Amy Klobuchar has agreed to become the second Democratic presidential candidate to hold a town hall meeting on Fox News Channel.

Fox's announcement comes two days after Sen. Bernie Sanders participated in a similar meeting on Fox. It reached 2.55 million viewers, more than any other similar event so far in the 2020 campaign cycle, and drew some online anger from President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar's town hall will be on May 8 and will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Like the Sanders event, it will be anchored by Fox's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

