Former governor Jim Doyle slams Wisconsin GOP proposals

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle in 2004

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle in 2004

MADISON, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle says the state's Legislature "is sinking to new depths" as Republicans attempt to weaken the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Doyle spoke Tuesday as Republicans prepared to take action on a number of bills to strip key powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and new Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Doyle was governor from 2003 to 2011.

He compared the transitions he had with Republican opponents he defeated to become attorney general and then governor and says what's happening in Wisconsin "is completely different."

He says former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum was "nothing but gracious and open and accepting" when Doyle defeated him in 2002.

He slammed the GOP proposals now as "unconstitutional violations of separations of powers."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.