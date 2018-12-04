Politics

Former governor Jim Doyle slams Wisconsin GOP proposals

MADISON, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle says the state's Legislature "is sinking to new depths" as Republicans attempt to weaken the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Doyle spoke Tuesday as Republicans prepared to take action on a number of bills to strip key powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and new Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Doyle was governor from 2003 to 2011.

He compared the transitions he had with Republican opponents he defeated to become attorney general and then governor and says what's happening in Wisconsin "is completely different."

He says former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum was "nothing but gracious and open and accepting" when Doyle defeated him in 2002.

He slammed the GOP proposals now as "unconstitutional violations of separations of powers."

 

 

