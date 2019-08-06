Former Gov. Walker to take high-profile roles with pro-life, national taxpayer organizations

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - Former Gov. Scott Walker has joined the board of the nation's largest pro-life student organization, as well as become a senior advisor to the National Taxpayers Union, according to news releases.

Walker will join the board of Students for Life Action, the advocacy organization of the Students for Life of America.

"As the Governor of Wisconsin, he defunded Planned Parenthood, ended state-funded abortion coverage in state employee health insurance programs, and fought to stop the University of Wisconsin-Madison from training abortionists," said organization President Kristan Hawkins in a statement.

The release says the group will be active in state elections in Virginia this fall.

Happy to join the fight to protect America's hard-working taxpayers! https://t.co/IaeCzv6Y0s — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 5, 2019

In a separate release, the National Taxpayers Union says Walker will become a senior adviser to the organization.

Walker recently announced that he would become the president of the Young America's Foundation, saying that commitment would prevent him for running for office in 2022.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.