Former Gov. Scott Walker to interview Dick Cheney at Beloit College

BELOIT, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will interview former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during a lecture at Beloit College.

Walker is the president-elect of the Young America's Foundation, a conservative student organization.

The interview will take place Oct. 10 from 7 - 8:15 p.m. at Eaton Chapel on campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Click on this link to learn more about the event.

Looking forward to it. https://t.co/Yoq4KPjmw1 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 7, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.