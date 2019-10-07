Former Gov. Scott Walker to interview Dick Cheney at Beloit College
BELOIT, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will interview former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during a lecture at Beloit College.
Walker is the president-elect of the Young America's Foundation, a conservative student organization.
The interview will take place Oct. 10 from 7 - 8:15 p.m. at Eaton Chapel on campus.
The event is free and open to the public.
Click on this link to learn more about the event.
Looking forward to it. https://t.co/Yoq4KPjmw1— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 7, 2019
