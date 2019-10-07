Former Gov. Scott Walker to interview Dick Cheney at Beloit College

Politics

BELOIT, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will interview former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during a lecture at Beloit College.

Walker is the president-elect of the Young America's Foundation, a conservative student organization. 

The interview will take place Oct. 10 from 7 - 8:15 p.m. at Eaton Chapel on campus. 

The event is free and open to the public.

