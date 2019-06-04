Deteriorating Wisconsin roads make first responders' jobs 'more difficult,' trooper says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Trooper Brandon Ferrell

MADISON, Wis. - Police and fire fighters from across Wisconsin say public safety is being put at risk because of poor road conditions.

Representatives from organizations representing state troopers, fire fighters, sheriffs and police officers on Tuesday called on the Legislature to pass a sustainable road funding plan.

"Over the last several years, we've noticed that roadways in Wisconsin are deteriorating, making it more difficult for us to do our job," Trooper Brandon Ferrell said.

The group didn't advocate for any particular proposal.

Gov. Tony Evers has put forward an 8-cent per-gallon gas tax as part of his plan to increase road funding by $608 million over two years. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last week said the gas tax hike would be rejected.

The Legislature's budget committee planned to vote Thursday on road funding.

Groups represented at the Tuesday news conference were the Wisconsin Troopers' Association, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, the Badger State Sheriffs' Association and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.