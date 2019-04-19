Family advocates for full marijuana legalization in Wisconsin amid opposition from GOP leaders
Sargent proposes bill for fourth time
Latest Political Headlines
- Rep. Sargent, marijuana advocates trying again for Wisconsin legalization
- Foxconn says it's committed to Wisconsin job creation
- Sen. Booker 5th Democratic presidential contender to campaign in Wisconsin
- Patients say getting right medications will be easier under step therapy reform proposal
- Kaul not restarting juvenile prison probe
- Sen Johnson proposes tougher asylum requirements