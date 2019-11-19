Evers vetoes honorary highway, bridge naming criteria bill

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bipartisan bill that set criteria for honorary highway and bridge designations.

Evers says he vetoed the measure Tuesday because he objects to limiting the ability to commemorate those who have made significant contributions or sacrifices for the people of Wisconsin. For example, Evers says under the criteria, honoring victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks would not have been allowed.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and passed both the state Senate and Assembly earlier this month with bipartisan support.

Vos says the bill was "intended to preserve the integrity of the tradition of honoring worthy individuals in our state."

Also Tuesday, Evers signed a bill designating a portion of State Highway 33 between Portage and Baraboo as "Staff Sergeant Daniel D. Busch Memorial Highway."

Busch was an Army Ranger who fought and died in Somalia during the operation depicted into the Academy Award winning movie "Black Hawk Down."



