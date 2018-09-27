Evers tweets support for Ford, Walker calls issue 'serious'

File photo & Getty

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is voicing support for the woman who is accusing embattled U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault.

Evers tweeted Thursday that Christine Blasey Ford's testimony "shows remarkable courage and bravery. I thank her for coming forward and sharing her story."

The testimony from Dr. Ford shows remarkable courage and bravery. I thank her for coming forward and sharing her story. #IBelieveSurvivors — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) September 27, 2018

He also tweeted "(hash)IBelieveSurvivors."

His opponent, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, was more reserved, issuing a statement through his spokesman Tom Evenson.

He says, "Governor Walker believes this is a very serious issue and it should be treated as such by the United States Senate."

Evers and Walker issued their comments during Ford's testimony Thursday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, before Kavanaugh appeared before the panel.

