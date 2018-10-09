Evers touts pharmaceutical plan with new ads
MADISON, Wis. - Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is touting his plan to reduce the cost of prescription drugs with a pair of new television ads.
Evers on Tuesday unveiled the ads featuring people talking about their struggles to pay for medicine they need. In one , a woman from Oconomowoc says she can't afford a pill that costs $200 a day that can help her fight kidney disease. In another , a woman from Onalaska with breast cancer says the cost of health care in Wisconsin is "absolutely outrageous."
Evers released a plan Monday designed to reduce prescription drug costs by creating a new state board to review price hikes and fine drug makers for excessive increases, expanding the SeniorCare program and reducing state expenses on prescription drug purchases.
