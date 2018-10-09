Politics

Evers touts pharmaceutical plan with new ads

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 09:31 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 09:31 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is touting his plan to reduce the cost of prescription drugs with a pair of new television ads.

Evers on Tuesday unveiled the ads featuring people talking about their struggles to pay for medicine they need. In one , a woman from Oconomowoc says she can't afford a pill that costs $200 a day that can help her fight kidney disease. In another , a woman from Onalaska with breast cancer says the cost of health care in Wisconsin is "absolutely outrageous."

Evers released a plan Monday designed to reduce prescription drug costs by creating a new state board to review price hikes and fine drug makers for excessive increases, expanding the SeniorCare program and reducing state expenses on prescription drug purchases.

