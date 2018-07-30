Evers set to launch first TV ad

Scott Beedy --

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin schools superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Tony Evers is about to launch his first television campaign ad.

Evers is one of eight Democrats running for governor. Voters will winnow the field to one candidate in an Aug. 14 primary. That candidate will face Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the November general election.

The ad features Evers addressing a group of people. He promises to invest in children and Wisconsin workers rather than giving hand-outs to Foxconn Technology Group. Walker signed a bill last year that gave the Taiwanese electronics giant an unprecedented incentive package to build a plant in Mount Pleasant.

Evers also touts that he's a former teacher and now the schools superintendent.

The ad is set to run statewide beginning Tuesday.