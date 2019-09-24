Evers to push for gun safety bills, medical marijuana

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he will push the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass gun control measures and legalize medical marijuana during its fall session.

Evers spoke Tuesday at an event organized by WisPolitics.com.

When asked about his priorities for the legislative session, @GovEvers says gun safety. He mentions two bills: universal background checks and a red flag law. He says if the state Legislature doesn't take action on this, he'll call a special session. #news3now pic.twitter.com/fZnWJDWBOk — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 24, 2019

Evers and Democrats have introduced a bill requiring universal background checks for gun purchases and a "red flag" law to allow judges to take firearms away from people determined to be a risk. Republicans oppose both measures.

Republican @SpeakerVos has said he's open to medical marijuana legalization, while @SenFitzgerald says he does not support it. #news3now — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 24, 2019

Evers says given polls showing broad public support for such ideas, it would be "political suicide" for Republicans to reject them.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a medical marijuana bill last week. Evers says he hopes to work with Republicans in the Assembly to pass it. Speaker Robin Vos has been open to the idea, while Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has been more firmly opposed.

