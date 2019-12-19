Evers throws a meeting, Republicans don't show up

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a meeting, but Republicans didn't show.

The unusual spectacle Thursday was the latest sign of dysfunction in the Wisconsin Statehouse. Evers called a meeting of the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee to release $3.7 million in funding to combat homelessness in Wisconsin.

He invoked a power rarely, if ever, used by governors to call the legislative committee into session to deal with a specific type of funding request. But the Republicans who control the panel had said they wouldn't show up. And they didn't. The would-be meeting ended after about 15 minutes with no votes because there was no quorum.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.