Evers starts search for new WEDC leader

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers says he's starting a search for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's next leader.

State law prevents Evers from replacing current WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan before Sept. 1. Evers said Thursday he's starting to look for applicants. Anyone who's interested can submit a resume through Evers' website .

Hogan led WEDC's efforts to negotiate an incentives package for a Foxconn Technology Group display panel plant in Pleasant Prairie. Evers has praised his work.

The new WEDC secretary will round out Evers' cabinet. Republicans passed a law during a December lame-duck session that bars Evers from replacing him before Sept. 1.

