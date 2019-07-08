Evers signs bill regulating electric scooters on roads, sidewalks
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill to regulate electric scooters on roads and sidewalks.
Under the bipartisan measure , scooters must weigh less than 100 pounds and abide by a 15 mph speed limit. Local governments could prohibit use on sidewalks or streets with speed limits above 25 mph and restrict public rentals.
Evers signed the bill Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. State Ethics Commission records show no groups have registered against the measure.
The city of Milwaukee sued Bird Rides Inc. last year after the company started renting scooters there without a regulatory framework. The city and the company reached a settlement in May that calls for the company to bring the scooters back once regulations are adopted.
