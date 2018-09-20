Evers says Walker priorities 'out of whack'

File photo & Getty

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic candidate for governor and Wisconsin state superintendent Tony Evers says education priorities in Wisconsin are "out of whack" and the policies of Gov. Scott Walker are "failing us."

Evers makes the argument in his Thursday speech at the Capitol that Walker's agenda and "divisive solutions" from Washington aren't working.

The annual speech comes in the heat of the governor's race and provides Evers a platform to tout his proposed education department budget. Evers is touting the plan as a way to fix the state aid system for schools. It would increase funding by 10 percent.

Evers says people want honest leadership and cooperation.

Walker and Republicans issued a new line of attack Thursday, saying Evers would raise taxes and take the state backward if elected.

Republicans say Evers would return 'dark' days

Republican state lawmakers say Evers would increase taxes and return Wisconsin to the "dark" days of former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.

State Rep. Mark Born and state Sen. Tom Tiffany held a news conference Thursday to speak out before Evers gave his annual state of education speech at noon. Evers is the state superintendent and is asking for a 10 percent increase in state aid for schools, which he says can be paid for without a tax increase.

Born and Tiffany are both on the Legislature's budget committee. They say Evers would recklessly raise taxes, hurting Wisconsin's economy.

Born says, "Wisconsin will no longer be open for business under Tony Evers."

Evers has been open to raising taxes to pay for roads and supports eliminating a tax break for manufacturers and farmers.