Evers says renovations to training center will help train 3,000 workers a year

MADISON, Wis. - Renovations to a training center in Dane County are officially complete.

Wisconsin laborers hosted the grand opening of their Wisconsin apprenticeship and training center expansion in Deforest.

The expansion includes doubled the number of classrooms in the facility, and a fourth training bay was also added to the building.

The expansion will help train more than 3,000 workers a year.

Gov. Tony Evers says the training center will also be beneficial for high school graduates.

"Every time I go to schools across the state of Wisconsin, I encourage young people, girls, boys, young men, young women to get involved in the trades, the jobs are there, the money is there and frankly, the solidarity of building middle class in America is there, too," Evers said.

The training center offers many courses including pipe laying, mason tending and concrete pouring.

