Evers names members of agriculture council
MADISON, Wis. - Gov.-elect Tony Evers is putting together a group of people to advise him on agriculture, energy and natural resources policy as he prepares to take office.
Evers announced the members of the Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources Policy Advisory Council on Monday.
The 25-member group includes current and former members of the state Department of Natural Resources board, conservation group leaders and a representative of the Lac du Flambeau tribal Natural Resources Department.
