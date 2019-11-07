Evers demands GOP leaders vote on gun bills

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is demanding Republican legislators vote on a pair of bills restricting firearm ownership.

Evers in October ordered a special legislative session on gun control to begin Tuesday afternoon. He wants to them to vote on bills mandating universal background checks and allowing family members or police to ask judges to temporarily seize firearms from people who pose a threat.

.@GovEvers sends a letter to @SpeakerVos and @SenFitzgerald about today's special session on gun control telling them they're ignoring the will of 80 percent of the state: "I urge you to meet in a special session, take this vote, and let the vote speak for itself." #news3now pic.twitter.com/vaJPfhIcCj — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) November 7, 2019

republican leaders say they won't even consider the bills. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he plans to gavel in and gavel out seconds later, ending the session.

Evers sent Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos a letter Thursday morning blasting them for "ignoring the will of the people" and demanding they vote on the proposals. He says Wisconsin residents deserve to know where their legislators stand on the bills.

