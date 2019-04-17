Kaul not restarting juvenile prison probe

Via doc.wi.gov

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he is not going to launch a new investigation into Wisconsin's juvenile prison after a federal probe ended with no charges.

Kaul was asked about the investigation Wednesday during an appearance at the Milwaukee Press Club. Kaul says federal authorities conducted a "full and thorough investigation into the facts."

He says given that, the state Department of Justice will not investigate the Lincoln Hills prison further.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers said he would defer to Kaul on whether to launch another investigation.

The latest report from a court-ordered monitor at the prison found that juveniles were still being strip searched and guards continued to use pepper spray. There is a standing court order to greatly reduce the use of such tactics.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.