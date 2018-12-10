Evers, Barnes to go on statewide budget listening tour
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. -elect Tony Evers and incoming Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will go on a statewide budget listening tour starting this week.
The "Building the People's Budget" tour kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Green Bay. Other stops are planned Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Wausau, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, in La Crosse before the tour ends Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Milwaukee.
Each session is open to the public. Participants will be able to share their budget priorities with Evers, Barnes and transition policy staff.
Anyone interested in attending any budget session can register online.
