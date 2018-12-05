Evers, Barnes announce inauguration date, nonprofit partner

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers and incoming Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have announced the date of their inauguration and gala.

The official inauguration ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, with a celebratory gala planned that evening.

Evers and Barnes also announced Wednesday that their inauguration partner will be the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, an affiliate of the youth mentoring organization.

Evers is a former teacher and has been Wisconsin's state schools superintendent since 2009. He narrowly defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker last month.

The Inaugural Committee and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee will announce additional information about inaugural events soon.

