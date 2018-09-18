Enthusiasm of voters key question for Wisconsin races

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - With the election just seven weeks away, Republicans in Wisconsin are working to generate enthusiasm in the face of Democrats who say a blue wave is coming.

A new Marquette University Law School poll out Tuesday was to measure enthusiasm on both sides and show where races for governor and U.S. Senate stand.

Recent polls have shown both contests to be a dead heat.

Also on Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers was to campaign in Milwaukee with former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The stop comes as Gov. Scott Walker has been voicing his support for protecting people with pre-existing conditions, even as he forges ahead with a lawsuit to strike down the national health care law that provides that guarantee.

Health care has also been a focus in the Senate race pitting Republican Leah Vukmir against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.