Eight former leaders of economic development agency issue statement opposing power stripping bills

Channel3000.com file photo Gov. Scott Walker sits at the head of a WEDC meeting in Waukesha in early May.

MADISON, Wis. - Eight former leaders of Wisconsin's economic development agency who served under both Republicans and Democrats are speaking out against changes proposed in a lame-duck legislative session.

The former directors issued a statement Tuesday as the Republican-controlled Legislature prepared to pass a proposal weakening the governor's control over the state economic development agency.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , the letter came from former secretaries of commerce Bill McCoshen, Cory Nettles, Mary Burke, Jack Fischer, Dick Leinenkugel and Aaron Olver. It was also signed by former CEOs of WEDC Paul Jadin and Reed Hall.

"If the head of WEDC isn’t a trusted, even central, part of the governor’s cabinet, the whole economic development enterprise will suffer. And so will Wisconsin’s economy," the Journal-Sentinel reported the group wrote in the letter sent Monday. "The Legislature shouldn’t strip the governor’s power to appoint the quarterback of the economic development team. And if they do, Governor Walker should veto it."

The proposal would give the majority party in the Legislature more appointments than the governor to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Two of the eight people who signed the statement were appointed by outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker. A third served under former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.

The other five served under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.

Incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers has said he wants to reorganize the job-creation agency.

