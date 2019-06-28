Democrats say SCOTUS redistricting ruling is 'dismissal of democracy'; GOP hopes Wisconsin case ends

MADISON, Wis. - Democrats are decrying a ruling Thursday by the U.S. Supreme Court related to redistricting, but Republicans are hoping the decision puts an end to a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin.

The high court ruled that federal courts don't have a role in policing partisan gerrymandering. The ruling came in two cases, as the court rejected challenges to Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina and a Democratic district in Maryland.

"If the U.S. Supreme Court is saying there's not a role for federal courts in insuring free and fair elections -- which is a tragic decision, it's a bad decision, it doesn't comport with precedent --then it really does call into question the future of our Wisconsin case," said Rep. Chris Taylor, a Democrat from Madison.

She said the court "abdicated its core function" and called the ruling a "dismissal of democracy."

Democratic voters in Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit, Whitford v. Gill, in Madison in 2015 arguing that legislative boundaries Republicans drew in 2011 were unfair and made it difficult for voters to elect Democrats.

A trial is set for July, but the ruling from the nation's high court likely puts an end to the Wisconsin litigation.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald issued a joint statement saying they hope the ruling puts an end to the redistricting case in Wisconsin.

"The Supreme Court has now confirmed what we have said all along – that it was not a matter for the federal courts to second guess the Legislature on these issues," they said in the statement.

Vos and Fitzgerald said the federal redistricting case is a "distraction and a waste of taxpayer resources." They said their next step will be to ask the state to investigate the recovery of costs and fees associated with the litigation.

"The Legislature looks forward to putting this issue to rest and getting back to work for the people of Wisconsin," Vos and Fitzgerald said.

Democratic Rep. Dianne Hesselbein called for nonpartisan redistricting reform in a statement. She said since being elected in 2012 she has authored legislation on the process.

"I’ve said it many times: ‘Politicians should not be able to choose their voter -- it should be the voters choosing their politicians!'" Hesselbein said in a statement.

