Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Evers Cabinet pick Pfaff out after Republican-controlled Senate votes to fire him Evers Cabinet pick Pfaff out after Republican-controlled Senate votes to fire him

MADISON, Wis. - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to fire the state agriculture secretary appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Before the vote, state senators debated whether to confirm Brad Pfaff after the chamber's top Republican leader signaled plans to fire the secretary-designee.

After taking office earlier this year, Evers named Pfaff as the secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald signaled that he would not confirm Pfaff.

Tuesday's vote to oust Pfaff is the first rejection of a Wisconsin governor's Cabinet pick in more than 30 years.

“There’s a number of members of the majority that just aren’t comfortable with Brad Pfaff,” says @SenFitzgerald. #news3now pic.twitter.com/LgBYBsHht6 — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) November 5, 2019

"There’s a number of members of the majority that just aren’t comfortable with Brad Pfaff," Fitzgerald said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Evers called the move "unexpected" because Pfaff was one of the first Cabinet picks to be recommended for approval. A Republican-led Senate committee recommended Pfaff unanimously on a 9-0 vote in February.

.@GovEvers sits in the state Senate as senators debate one of his Cabinet picks, Brad Pfaff. #news3now pic.twitter.com/GNHbNi9p7Y — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) November 5, 2019

The controversy over Pfaff's confirmation stems from the secretary-designee criticizing the Republican-controlled state budget committee for not releasing money in July for mental health assistance for farmers.

"Republicans have chosen to leave farmers behind," Pfaff said in a statement in July.

Democrats and many agricultural groups are fighting to keep Pfaff in the position he has held for 10 months.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, state Sen. Jon Erpenbach said that the debate over Pfaff's confirmation was not about the secretary-designee's qualifications but Republican legislative leaders' inability to accept a Democratic governor.

"Agriculture is in Brad's DNA," said Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.