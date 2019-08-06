What is the best way to prevent future mass shootings? Democrats, gun rights advocates disagree

MADISON, Wis. - As a Democratic state lawmaker plans to unveil gun control legislation, some gun rights groups say that is not the best way to prevent mass shootings and gun violence.

Democratic state Rep. Melissa Sargent says this fall, she'll introduce three gun control bills: one requiring universal background checks on firearm transactions, one allowing people to remove themselves from the gun buy list and one for the "red flag" law.

The red flag law, an idea backed by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, would allow family members or law enforcement officers to petition a court to take away someone's firearms if the person presents a danger to themselves or others.

"We know that over 50% of the people that are involved in these mass shootings showed some sort of sign beforehand," Sargent said. "When states have passed these laws, we've actually been able to see a safer community."

Sargent last introduced the red flag law in 2017 and said the proposal she'll introduce this year will be similar, but she's still ironing out the details.

Nik Clark, chairman and president of the gun rights group Wisconsin Carry, said universal background checks and a red flag law are not the best way forward. He said he was "troubled" when he heard President Donald Trump say he would support a red flag law.

"There's tens of millions, hundreds of millions, perhaps, of people who have some kind of mental health issues in this country," Clark said. "The day that we assign the mental health police to decide who can and can't own a gun, we might as well walk over to the Smithsonian, pull out the Constitution and drop it in the shredder."

Instead, Clark is offering a different solution. He encourages more people to get conceal carry permits and "be their own first responder."

Sargent disputed his argument, saying, "We know that more guns does not make people more safe."

But Clark said carrying a gun and learning how to protect themselves against a shooter may have made a difference in the shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

"If one person at that Walmart had had a gun to act in their own self-defense, they probably would have saved many, many lives," Clark said.

Republican legislative leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald could not be reached for comment.

