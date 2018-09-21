Democrat Barnes' comment on Trump draws Republican ire

Courtesy of Mandela Barnes website Mandela Barnes

MADISON, Wis. - The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin is suggesting that President Donald Trump's administration wants to create a "superior race," a comment that's drawing the ire of Republicans.

Mandela Barnes made the comment in a podcast Thursday. Barnes is African American and has been outspoken against Trump.

Barnes was asked about the Trump administration's decision not to ask a question on the 2020 Census about a person's sexual orientation, but to inquire about their citizenship status.

Barnes says this was another way for the Trump administration to "make people feel less than human."

He says, "It's like a race to create a superior race in many aspects."

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says Barnes is "unhinged" and comparing Trump to the Nazis.

Barnes says alleging he was comparing Trump to the Nazis is "a grossly absurd and offensive accusation."