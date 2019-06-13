County Board chair: Committee rejecting $30M for Alliant Energy Center is 'missed opportunity'

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County officials said they are trying to figure out how to move forward with the proposed Alliant Energy Center expansion project after the state's budget committee did not approve money for the project Tuesday evening.

"It's a missed opportunity by the state," said Sharon Corrigan, chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced his plans in March to provide $30 million for the expansion of the Alliant Energy Center, but the Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Finance rejected the proposed funds during budget negotiations Tuesday.

"It's my hope that we can continue to revisit this specific issue because it's difficult for us to move forward in the timeline we had hoped with that $30 million taken out of the picture," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Rep. Mark Born, a Republican from Beaver Dam who is on the committee, said the building projects plan funds more than 40 new projects across the state. He called it a "major investment."

Corrigan said the proposed expansion project would elevate Wisconsin in the agricultural industry and provide a large economic benefit to the state. The Alliant Energy Center hosts a variety of events, including the Dane County Fair, the World Dairy Expo and more than a dozen major agricultural shows.

She said without money approved from the state, the county must figure out how to make the expansion happen. She said the county will still try to make the case.

"I don't think it's the end of it," Corrigan added.

The $77.4 million project, which is the first phase of a master plan, will convert the Exhibition Hall from being a regional exposition center to a full-service convention center for all of Wisconsin and the upper Midwest.

A third of the money for the project would have come from the state under Evers' plan, and the rest would come from taxpayer dollars and private partnerships like naming rights.

"$80 million is more than we can do on our own as a county government, so we're going to continue working to find partners. We're going to back to the state and try to make them understand how important this project is," Parisi said.

Under the budget committee's building projects plan, lawmakers created a $21 million fund in which local communities can apply for funds for projects.

Corrigan said Dane County would be able to apply for up to $5 million for the Exhibition Hall expansion.

The expansion is expected to create 644 net new jobs and generate $670,000 in annual state income taxes, which is about $25 million over 20 years.

A redevelopment committee plans to meet Monday to discuss how to move the expansion project forward.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.