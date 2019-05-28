Justice Kelly says race about Wisconsin Supreme Court's direction

Channel3000.com file photo

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly says he has been energized by people who were excited with the election of conservative Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn earlier this year.

Kelly announced Tuesday that he is seeking a full 10-year term on the court next year. Kelly is part of the conservative majority that will grow to 5-2 once Hagedorn joins in August.

He says the race is about what direction the court will take, even though majority control isn't at stake.

Kelly says he and Hagedorn share the same judicial philosophy. Kelly worked for a conservative law firm before then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2016.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone are also running.

