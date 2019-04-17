Can he win? Sanders makes case he can take back the Midwest
PITTSBURGH - The question of whether Bernie Sanders is electable is at the forefront of his second presidential campaign.
On a swing through the Midwest, he made the case that his proposals to raise taxes on the wealthy, provide "Medicare for All" and make public college tuition free aren't too liberal.
Sanders spoke in Madison Friday evening as he kicked off a swing through pivotal states that are part of the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.
Sanders is targeting Rust Belt voters who supported Trump in 2016 after backing Democrats for decades.
It's precisely this platform, he argues, that can win back voters from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin and deny the president another four years in the White House.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Political Headlines
- Sen Johnson proposes tougher asylum requirements
- Evers says 13,000 Foxconn jobs is 'unrealistic'
- Fox News to host town hall meeting in Milwaukee with Sen. Klobuchar
- Bipartisan bill targeting step therapy drug process up for hearing
- Wisconsin congress members introduce legislation to rename Sun Prairie Post Office for Cory Barr
- Can he win? Sanders makes case he can take back the Midwest