Businesses favored GOP with cash in first half of 2019
MADISON, Wis. - A new analysis shows Wisconsin Republicans took in nearly five times as much in corporate contributions as Democrats during the first half of 2019.
Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Tuesday that shows corporations gave a total of $321,910 to the state GOP, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate between January and June.
The state Democratic Party, Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee took in $64,875 in corporate contributions during that span.
The top contributor was Charter Communications, which gave $12,000 each to the Republican legislative committees and $4,000 each to the Democratic legislative committees.
