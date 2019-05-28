Budget panel approves more money for defenders

Joe Raedle/Getty Images File photo

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee has approved increasing reimbursement rates for private attorneys who offer to work as state public defenders for clients who can't afford to hire their own lawyer.

The Republican-controlled committee voted Tuesday to go along with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to increase the hourly reimbursement from $40 to $70. The move is designed to address a shortage of attorneys willing to take the cases because of the reimbursement rate, which is the lowest in the country.

Evers proposed tying future reimbursement rate increases to inflation, but Republicans did not do that.

The panel also voted to raise the salaries of public defenders and prosecutors by 2% each of the next two years, in line with what other state employees receive. The committee also voted to add 34 assistant district attorney positions across the state.

