Bipartisan Wisconsin Assembly delegation visits Israel

Getty Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. - A bipartisan group of Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers has completed a visit to Israel.

The eight-day trip which concluded Monday was organized by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the trip allowed for an exchange of ideas and educational experiences.

The 12-member Assembly delegation included both Republican and Democratic leaders.

The group met with elected and civic leaders from Israel and attended educational sessions on water technology, infrastructure, business, education and politics.

