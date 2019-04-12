Politics

Bernie Sanders promises to win back Midwest at Madison rally

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 06:03 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is telling Wisconsin voters he will build a coalition in the Midwest that will defeat President Donald Trump.

Sanders spoke in Madison as he kicked off a swing through pivotal states that are part of the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.

Sanders spoke to a crowd of about 2,400 who braved 40-degree (4 Celsiu) temperatures with a stiff 20 mph (32 kph) wind. He is visiting Midwest states Trump narrowly won and Sanders says "Together, we are going to make sure that does not happen again."

His weekend swing is taking him to Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Sanders spoke in a city park along the shores of a lake, just a few blocks away from the state Capitol.

Those in the crowd wore ski masks, winter coats, gloves and scarves as they cheered Sanders.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars