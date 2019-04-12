Bernie Sanders promises to win back Midwest at Madison rally

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is telling Wisconsin voters he will build a coalition in the Midwest that will defeat President Donald Trump.

Sanders spoke in Madison as he kicked off a swing through pivotal states that are part of the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.

Loud cheers from the crowd as @BernieSanders tells them, “We are going to bring our people together.” #news3now pic.twitter.com/r4bZvaFzuW — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) April 12, 2019

Sanders spoke to a crowd of about 2,400 who braved 40-degree (4 Celsiu) temperatures with a stiff 20 mph (32 kph) wind. He is visiting Midwest states Trump narrowly won and Sanders says "Together, we are going to make sure that does not happen again."

His weekend swing is taking him to Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

.@BernieSanders takes the stage in Madison: “Together, we’re going to win this election.”



He says his campaign is not just about winning the Democratic primary or defeating @realDonaldTrump. “It is about all of us — not me — transforming this country.” #news3now pic.twitter.com/FBolindTKB — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) April 12, 2019

Sanders spoke in a city park along the shores of a lake, just a few blocks away from the state Capitol.

Those in the crowd wore ski masks, winter coats, gloves and scarves as they cheered Sanders.

